Redskins sign receivers Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman, place Rob Kelley on Injured Reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following free agents:

WR Breshad Perriman

WR Michael Floyd

The Redskins placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

RB Rob Kelley

Kelley injured his toe early in Sunday’s loss to the Colts. “He hit it pretty good, so I don’t know if he’s got to go have surgery or not,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday. “Could be a month, month and a half type deal, but we are getting the final word here soon.”

The Ravens selected Perriman, the former Central Florida standout, with the 26th pick in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft. His first two seasons, Perriman played in 27 games, catching three touchdown passes (all in 2016). He was released September 1st.

Floyd, who turns 29 years-old in November, caught 10 passes in 11 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season. In six seasons, he has 24 career TD receptions – 23 coming with Arizona, the team that selected him 13th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.