PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating two shootings that happened in the city around 11 p.m. Monday.

The first shooting was in the 900 block of Freedom Ave. and the second shooting was in the 4600 block of Greenwood Dr. At both shootings two men each were shot. Three sustained non-life threatening injuries, while one man is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they are still investigating both shootings and it is unknown if both shootings are related.

