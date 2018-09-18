Norfolk Firefighter will be out this week for fill the boot campaign

NORFOLK Va,- Later today you will notice Norfolk firefighters collecting money for the annual Fill the Boot Campaign with the goal of giving Muscular Dystrophy the boot.

The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

In 2017 Fill the Boot Campaign raised over $24-million dollars.

All the donations go to MDA a, nonprofit health agency dedicated to curing muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases.

All the money goes towards research with the hope of finding a cure.

Firefighters across the nation have been participating in the campaign since 1954.

They will be collecting donations from 7 am to noon, today, Wednesday and Thursday.

Locations:

St. Paul’s Blvd and Brambleton Avenue

43rd Street and Hampton Blvd

Newtown Road and VA Beach Blvd

E. Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Blvd

Princess Anne Road and Ingleside Road

Little Creek Road and Granby Street