Newport News man arrested for drug and child abuse charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to the 1000 block of 33rd street in reference to a domestic assault on Monday.

According to officials, upon arrival, the black Honda was leaving the area at a high speed and officers followed. The vehicle proceeded to turn down another street. The driver of the vehicle then got out and started to walk away.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Dwaintez Hicks.

Hicks made his way back to his vehicle to grab his 1-year-old son from the back seat. Hicks then began to run with his son through a backyard, leading him to a fence where he threw his son over and climbed. He continued to run once he made it to the other side of the fence, officials said.

Hicks was taken into custody in the 1000 block of 29th street after entering a residence. The owner was unaware of who Hicks was.

Officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hicks as well as an odor of marijuana emitting from inside of his vehicle. After searching Hicks’ vehicle, officers found marijuana and ecstasy.

According to officials, Hicks was transported to booking and charged with possession of schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, DWI, drinking while driving or open container, two counts of child abuse and neglect, and driving without a license.