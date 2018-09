NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Chipotle restaurants will host a fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

Dine at any Norfolk Chipotle location on September 20 from open to close and be sure to mention the fundraiser at the register. Chipotle will donate 50 percent of sales to CHKD to improve pediatric medical research, the lives of local children through quality care and specialized health programs.