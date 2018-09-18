Death, destruction left after historic tornado outbreak in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Multiple tornadoes spun across the Richmond area Monday as the remnant of what was once Hurricane Florence traveled well to the west of Central Virginia.

“In my 11 years here, as the chief meteorologist at CBS 6, nothing really compares,” said chief meteorologist Zach Daniel.

There was at least one confirmed death during the tornado outbreak when a tornado destroyed a business at Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive in Chesterfield County.

Tornadoes also caused damage in the Hampton Park area of Chesterfield County and CBS 6 reported they prompted schools to keep students after normal school hours. In some cases, school buses taking students home were diverted to nearby schools for student safety.

How Florence caused the tornado outbreak

The energy generated east of the tropic depression put us in the path of moderate wind shear. The shear, along with high humidity, spread strong storms that produced tornadoes and torrential afternoon rain.

The warnings started at about 10 a.m. Monday and continued through the afternoon.

The remains of Florence will travel north and out of the area Tuesday taking any significant weather with it.