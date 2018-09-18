First Warning Traffic – Roads closed due to flooding, road work and bridge openings Tuesday
BRIDGE OPENING:
James River Bridge 5:30 AM
–
VIRGINIA BEACH ROAD CLOSURES:
South wind tides have caused flooding in the southern area, some roadways may be closed/impassable.
- Sandbridge from New Bridge to Sandpiper (high tide); use base access
- 1800 block of Horn Point Rd
- 1200 block of Bayshore
The following roads remain closed:
- Indian River Rd from Speed Fentress Bridge to Princess Anne Rd
- Pleasant Ridge Rd from Charity Neck Rd to Muddy Creek Rd
- Muddy Creek Rd from Charity Neck Rd to Nanneys Creek Rd
- Nanneys Creek Rd from Charity Neck Rd to Mill Landing Rd
- New Bridge Rd from Ashville Bridge Creek Educational Center Access to Sandbridge Rd
- Pungo Ferry Rd from Princess Anne Rd to Blackwater Rd
- West Neck Rd from West Landing to Princess Anne Rd
For an updated list or to report additional flooded roadways, call 311.
–
ELIZABETH CITY / PASQUOTANK / NORTH CAROLINA:
Minor flooding on some of our roads due to an increase in the water levels along the Rivers/Albemarle Sound from a southeast wind.
Flooded roads include:
Southern Avenue
Fairfax/Rivershore
Riverside/Flora
Southern/Dawson
Riverside/Parkview
Weeksville/Sawmill
Esclip/Dryridge
Nixonton/Point Vista
Meadstown/Nixonton
Due to flooding in southern, central and eastern NC DOT advises motorists not travel through these parts of the state.
Travel should be completely avoided in areas south of US 64 and east of I-73/I-74.
Several sections of I-95 and I-40 are flooded.
I-95 Southbound traffic from Virginia should use US 64 west (Exit 138) to I-540 west to I-40 west to US 321 south to I-85 south. Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95
-
CURRITUCK:
Areas reported to have excessive water on the roadways include: Poyners Road, East Ridge Road, Beechwood Shores, Bells Island, parts of Walnut Island, and parts of Knotts Island. Students residing in any of these locations (or additional flooded areas) will receive excused absences if parents determine they are unable to safely travel to school.
–
VIRGINIA BEACH: Due to the upcoming NAS Oceana Airshow, there will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway. The closures will be as follows:
Thursday, September 20th – from Noon to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 21st – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 22nd – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 23rd – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Absolutely no traffic will be allowed on that section of London Bridge Road during these times for safety reasons.
Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.
–
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS September 16-22
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, September 17; Tuesday, September 18; Wednesday, September 19; and Thursday, September 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Bridges
James River Bridge, Route 17
· Single-lane closures south/north, September 17-21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.
Segment II
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on September 16-20, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
· Single-lane closure west/east;
o September 16-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o September 21, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o September 22, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes: Full closures.
- September 18-20, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
I-264:
- Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-264 east off-ramp closure to Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12) September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west on-ramp closure from Ballentine Boulevard September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east off-ramp closure to I-64 east (Exit 14) September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Road south is closed under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through October. Signed detours are in place.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:
· Single-lane closure north September 18-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-664 south on-ramp closure from Aberdeen Rd. (Exit 3) September 16-18, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Other:
VA-164: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- VA-164 west on-ramp closure from Towne Point Rd. September 16-20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west off-ramp closure to Towne Point Rd. September 18-22, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west off-ramp closure to College Dr. September 16-20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 east on-ramp closure from Cedar Lane September 17-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west on- and off-ramp closures at Cedar Lane September 18-22, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-95: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-95 south ramp closure to US-301 (Exit 8) September 10, 8 p.m. until September 18 at noon.
I-564, Norfolk:
· Dual-lane closures I-564 west at the runway tunnel September 17-21, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.