× First Warning Traffic – Roads closed due to flooding, road work and bridge openings Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 5:30 AM

–

VIRGINIA BEACH ROAD CLOSURES:

South wind tides have caused flooding in the southern area, som​​​​​e roadways may be closed/​impassable.

Sandbridge from New Bridge to Sandpiper (high tide); use base access

1800 block of Horn Point Rd

1200 block of Bayshore​ The following roads remain closed: Indian River Rd from Speed Fentress Bridge to Princess Anne Rd

Pleasant Ridge Rd from Charity Neck Rd to Muddy Creek Rd

Muddy Creek Rd from Charity Neck Rd to Nanneys Creek Rd

Nanneys Creek Rd from Charity Neck Rd to Mill Landing Rd

New Bridge Rd from Ashville Bridge Creek Educational Center Access to Sandbridge Rd

Pungo Ferry Rd from Princess Anne Rd to Blackwater Rd

West Neck Rd from West Landing to Princess Anne Rd

For an upd​ated list or to report additional flooded roadways, call 311.

–

ELIZABETH CITY / PASQUOTANK / NORTH CAROLINA:

Minor flooding on some of our roads due to an increase in the water levels along the Rivers/Albemarle Sound from a southeast wind.

Flooded roads include: Southern Avenue

Fairfax/Rivershore

Riverside/Flora

Southern/Dawson

Riverside/Parkview

Weeksville/Sawmill

Esclip/Dryridge

Nixonton/Point Vista

Meadstown/Nixonton

Due to flooding in southern, central and eastern NC DOT advises motorists not travel through these parts of the state.

Travel should be completely avoided in areas south of US 64 and east of I-73/I-74.

Several sections of I-95 and I-40 are flooded.

I-95 Southbound traffic from Virginia should use US 64 west (Exit 138) to I-540 west to I-40 west to US 321 south to I-85 south. Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95

​-

CURRITUCK:

Areas reported to have excessive water on the roadways include: Poyners Road, East Ridge Road, Beechwood Shores, Bells Island, parts of Walnut Island, and parts of Knotts Island. Students residing in any of these locations (or additional flooded areas) will receive excused absences if parents determine they are unable to safely travel to school.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Due to the upcoming NAS Oceana Airshow, there will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway. The closures will be as follows:

​Thursday, September 20th – from Noon to 4:30 p.m.