First Warning Forecast: Days Of Sunshine

*** Coastal Flood Statement until Noon Tuesday for Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and Bertie. Elevated Water Levels continue along the Albemarle and Currituck Sounds and adjacent rivers this morning.

We are still tracking the chance for storms this evening as the final remnants of Florence moves out. A stray thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. It will be warm and muggy again today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. It will be breezy again today with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

We will see more sunshine for the end of the work week. Expect clearing skies on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s and humidity will drop too. Rain chances will be slim for the second half of the week.

Saturday is the official start of Fall, but it won’t feel like it. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday a cold front will move through dropping our temperatures in the lower 80s with another 30% chance of scattered showers.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 18th

1936 Hurricane: Cat 3 storm moved up coast, moderate damage

2003 Hurricane Isabel Impact with Tornadoes, Flooding, High Winds large portions of eastern Virginia, North Carolina

