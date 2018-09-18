Emporia Police issue warning ahead of Virginia Peanut Festival

EMPORIA, Va. — Police in Emporia issued a warning on social media ahead of this weekend’s Virginia Peanut Festival.

“The Emporia Police Department has received credible information of potential acts of violence at this year’s annual Peanut Festival,” the Facebook post read.

“Due to the incidents last year, we had taken extra measures to increase security at this year’s event.”

In 2017, someone opened fire during the Saturday night fireworks show.

No one was injured in the 2017 shooting that sent families fleeing for safety, CBS 6 reported.

“After receiving this credible information, we have taken additional measures to increase security even more,” the police Facebook post continued. “We ask all attendees to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Police did not provide additional details about the nature of the threat.

The 56th Virginia Peanut Festival is scheduled to take place September 20-23 on South Main Street in Emporia.

The festival features bands, vendors, food trucks, carnival rides, and fireworks.