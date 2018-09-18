Dollar Tree to close Family Dollar HQ in North Carolina, 700 positions moving to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – 700 jobs will be moving to Chesapeake when Family Dollars headquarters in Mattews, North Carolina, closes and assets are moved to Chesapeake.

Dollar Tree, which has bought Family Dollar, will be moving the headquarters to the new office tower in Hampton Roads in the Summit Pointe development in Chesapeake.

“Leadership from both banners has continued to work together to integrate our two organizations and invest in future growth,” said Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree’s Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing our teams together into one location, we will further improve our ability to support our stores more effectively through enhanced collaboration, communication and teamwork. The completion of our expanded headquarters in Virginia will facilitate the most important phase of the integration and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners.”

Dollar Tree will also be moving a support center in Chesapeake to its new Summit Pointe officer tower location. Dollar Tree will be finalizing the move by the fall of 2019. A distribution center for Family Dollar in Mattews, North Carolina, will remain open.

“Our new 12-story, 510,000 square foot office tower represents the anchor of a dynamic campus environment serving the needs of our associates,” said Bob Sasser, Dollar Tree’s Executive Chairman. “We are eager to welcome all associates relocating to the Chesapeake area to participate in, and benefit from, the Company’s next phase of growth.”

The Company expects to incur total pre-tax expense of approximately $40 million to $49 million, and estimates that $5 million to $8 million will be incurred during fiscal 2018, related to the store support center consolidation plans announced, according to the news release from Dollar Tree.