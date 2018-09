Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We’ll talk Michael Hosang, a Senior Loan Officer with Tidewater Mortgage Services about the differences between applying online, over the phone, or in person. In today’s mortgage shopping environment, is one easier than the other, and is one better than the other?

Presented by

Michael Hosang, Sr. Loan Officer

Tidewater Mortgage Services

NMLS 609803

NC I-174024

757-478-6122

www.yourgotovalender.com