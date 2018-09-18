Charges withdrawn against 15-year-old for murder in Virginia Beach military housing community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Charges against a 15-year-old have been withdrawn after he was charged with second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in a military housing community in Virginia Beach.

The charges against the 15-year-old nolle prossed included second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

According to officials, 18-year-old Isaiah D. Martin died from gunshot wounds on June 23 around 3:10 p.m. that day.

On July 11, 20-year-old Isaac Lecheino Wilson turned himself into police. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested the 15-year-old on July 20.