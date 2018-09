NORFOLK, Va. – A 58-year-old Norfolk man has died from injuries he received during a Tuesday night shooting in the city.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Dundale Ave.

Police dispatchers got a call about the shooting around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries were he later died. His name will be released once his family has been notified.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.