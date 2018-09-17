What to watch on News 3 this fall

WTKR – With News 3 coverage providing those in coastal Virginia and northeastern North Carolina with up-to-date information on the things that impact their area, we bring you what is coming to our station in the evenings this fall for entertainment.

Coming up soon on News 3, CBS brings you its top of the line programming, from NCIS and The Big Bang Theory – to – God Friended Me and FBI. Fan favorites and new hit series are taking you right into your favorite local news broadcast at 11 p.m.

This year’s prime time schedule also has reboots from years past, like Magnum P.I. and Murphy Brown.

From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into News 3 for news, weather and entertainment, through out the day and night.

A look at every show on News 3 and CBS’s Prime time hours:

The Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold star in a comedy about what happens when Dave Johnson (Greenfield), a friendly guy from the Midwest, moves his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood next door to Calvin Butler (Cedric), who’s concerned the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block and doesn’t appreciate Dave’s extreme neighborliness, on the series premiere of The Neighborhood, Monday, Oct. 1, 8-8:30 p.m. on the News 3.

Dave Johnson is a good-natured professional conflict negotiator. When his wife Gemma gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin, is wary of the newcomers, while Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon. Their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnson’s could be good for the community, and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds that Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.

Happy Together

Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West and Felix Mallard star in a new comedy about a 30-something, happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star drawn to their super-ordinary suburban life unexpectedly moves in with them, on the series premiere of Happy Together, Monday, Oct. 1, 8:30-9 p.m., on News 3.

Jake, an accountant, and his dream wife, Claire, a restaurant and bar designer, are very comfortably settled into their marriage, enjoying evenings together on the couch watching TV and scheduling time to change their outgoing voicemail message. Their tame routine gets a makeover when Jake’s client, exuberant music superstar Cooper James, arrives on their doorstep looking for refuge from the paparazzi following a high-profile break-up with his girlfriend. Jake and Claire quickly discover there’s no way they can keep up with their world-famous houseguest’s effortlessly cool, fast-paced lifestyle. Cooper, however, enjoys Jake and Claire’s more relaxed way of life, discovering that a touch of ordinary can be extraordinary for all three of them.

Blue Bloods

To start the season, Danny takes on a personal case involving a drug cartel member, Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house, and Erin is given a promotion in the DA’s office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations. Also, Frank and Jaime have a disagreement when Jamie refuses to stop riding with Eddie, on the ninth season premiere of Blue Bloods, Friday, Sept. 28 10-11 p.m., on News 3.

Magnum PI

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum in a modern take on the classic series about a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii, on the series premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Monday, Sept. 24 9-10 p.m., on News 3.

A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang) finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!

Murphy Brown

Multiple Emmy Award winner Candice Bergen returns as the eponymous broadcast news legend in the revival of the groundbreaking comedy series Murphy Brown, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 9:30-10 p.m., on News 3.

Back in the game after a brief retirement, and faced with a world of 24-hour cable, social media, “fake news” and a vastly different political climate, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

Thirty years since the critically acclaimed, multiple award-winning show premiered, and 20 years since it concluded, this revival reunites Bergen, also an executive producer, with multiple Emmy Award-winning series creator/executive producer Diane English and original series co-stars Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud. Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani and multiple Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly also star.

Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves with her biting take on current events on the CNC cable network’s morning news program, “Murphy in the Morning,” for which she recruits her “FYI” team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana, and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg. Joining them is social media director Pat Patel, who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century. Murphy’s millennial son, Avery, shares his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit and is following in her journalistic footsteps with his own new show as the liberal voice on the competing, conservative-leaning Wolf Network. The team still lets off steam at Phil’s Bar, now run by his sister, Phyllis.

During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS, Murphy Brown received 62 Emmy nominations (with 18 wins), 15 Golden Globe nominations (with three wins), three Screen Actors Guild awards, five Directors Guild nominations (with two wins) and four Writers Guild nominations (with two wins). Bergen won five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, and English won three Emmy Awards and two WGA Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

NCIS

One month after Director Vance was kidnapped, Gibbs is assigned the role of acting director in his absence while the team searches worldwide for his whereabouts, on the 16th season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Sept. 25 (8-9 p.m., on News 3.

NCIS Los Angeles

Gravely injured and unable to communicate with the team in the U.S., Callen, Sam and Kensi, with an unconscious Deeks in tow, search for a safe way home as a cartel boss places a “dead or alive” bounty on their heads. Also, Mosely and retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) beseech their contacts in Mexico and D.C. for assistance with their missing colleagues, on the 10th season premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 30, 9:30-10:30 p.m., on News 3.

NCIS New Orleans

While Pride fights for his life in the ICU, the team scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him, on the fifth season premiere of NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 25 (10-11 p.m. on News 3.

God Friended Me

Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist podcaster, finds his life turned upside down when he receives a friend request from “God” on social media and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him, on the series premiere of God Friended Me, Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:30-9:30 p.m. on News 3.

Miles is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn’t believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, a beloved preacher at Harlem’s Trinity Church for 25 years who is stung by his son’s strong rejection of his faith. Miles feels he’s found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he’s free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request. After repeated pokes by “God,” Miles’ curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to Cara Bloom, an online journalist suffering from writer’s block. Brought together by the “God” account, the two find themselves investigating “God’s” friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need. Joining them on their journey are Miles’s supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral psych student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who helps Miles and Cara research the enigmatic account. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he’ll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.

Bull

Bull returns to work following his heart attack with a new rich client for the firm to represent: an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying coverage of her liver transplant, on the third season premiere of BULL, Monday, Sept. 24, 10-11 p.m. on News 3.

MacGyver

Three months after quitting the Phoenix Foundation and moving to Nigeria, Mac puts aside his differences with his father and returns when he hears Jack is the target of a murderous dictator he double-crossed, on the third season premiere of MacGyver, Friday, Sept. 28, 8-9 p.m. on News 3.

Hawaii Five-0

After Steve’s CIA agent friend is killed, McGarrett lets himself be captured by the group he thinks is responsible and endures a torturous sensory deprivation tank to find the killer. Also, Tani wrestles with whether or not she will tell McGarrett about the murder weapon she found at Adam’s house, on the ninth season premiere of Hawaii Five-0, Friday, Sept. 28, 9-10 p.m. on News 3.

The episode, titled “Cocoon,” is a retelling of the original series’ pilot episode and was written by the late Leonard Freeman, creator of the original Hawaii Five-O, and current executive producer Peter M. Lenkov. Mark Dacascos returns as McGarrett’s nemesis, Wo Fat.

Madam Secretary

In the aftermath of a deadly attack on the White House, Elizabeth tries to keep a major nuclear disarmament deal from falling apart while a manhunt for the attackers brings D.C. to a halt. For advice, Elizabeth turns to former secretaries of state (guest starring as themselves) Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell, on the fifth season premiere of Madam Secretary, Sunday, Oct. 7, 10-11 p.m. on News 3.

S.W.A.T.

The SWAT team engages in a standoff with human traffickers holding child hostages when a major earthquake hits Los Angeles during their operation and compromises the takedown. Also, while Hondo forms an unexpected personal connection with Deputy District Attorney Nia Wells (Nikiva Dionne), Jim Street has trouble adjusting to his new life as a patrol officer, on the second season premiere of S.W.A.T., Thursday, Sept. 27, 10-11 p.m. on News 3.

Young Sheldon

After Sheldon dismantles the refrigerator to stop an annoying hum, he gets a paper route to pay for the repairs, on the second season premiere of Young Sheldon, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24, 8:30-9 p.m. on News 3.

Big Bang Theory

Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of The Big Bang Theory, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24, 8-8:30 p.m. on News 3.

FBI

After a bomb explosion devastates a residential apartment building, special agents Maggie Bell and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigate a possible war between rival gangs – that is, until their prime suspects are discovered brutally murdered, on FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 25(9-10 p.m., on News 3.

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier (Sela Ward), who operates under intense pressure 24/7/365 and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.

Survivor

CBS announced today the 20 castaways who will compete against each other on Survivor when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 37th season with a special 90-minute premiere,Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8-9:30 p.m., on News 3.

This edition, themed “David vs. Goliath,” features 20 new castaways divided into two groups of 10 strangers. Castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. This extreme game of social politics will focus on the “underdogs” versus the “favorites” and reveal that every “Goliath” has an Achilles heel, while every “David” has a secret weapon.

“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” says executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

These new castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor. The show returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. This season’s castaways include a pro wrestler, a robotics scientist, an MMA fighter, a physician, and a S.W.A.T. officer.

MOM

Christy has second thoughts about law school after a tough first day, and Bonnie is plagued by an upsetting dream, on the sixth season premiere of MOM, Thursday, Sept. 27, 9:01-9:30 p.m. on News 3.

Criminal Minds

“Believer” – When Reid discovers former FBI Special Agent Owen Quinn (James Urbaniak) locked inside a storage unit, the BAU questions the credibility of Quinn’s bizarre accounts of searching for an UnSub that he named “The Strangler,” on a rebroadcast of the second episode of the double-episode 13th season finale cliffhanger of Criminal Minds, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10-11 p.m. on News 3.

Seal Team

Jason and Bravo Team head to the Gulf of Guinea to rescue American hostages after an oil platform is overtaken by armed militants, on the second season premiere of Seal Team, Wednesday, Oct. 3 (9-10 p.m., on News 3.