What to watch: News 3’s 2019 Fall primetime programming

A look at every show on News 3 and CBS’s Primetime hours:

Monday

The Neighborhood

Upcoming episode: “Welcome to the Re-Rack” – One year after the Johnsons moved next door to the Butlers, Dave is eager to take on a bigger role in Calvin’s annual Yardecue and prove how much a part of the community he’s become. But Calvin’s reaction makes it clear that, while the relationship between the two families has grown, the friendship between Calvin and Dave still has a way to go, on the second season premiere of The Neighborhood, Monday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. on News 3.

Bob Hearts Abishola

Upcoming episode: “Pilot” – Bob, a middle-aged compression-sock businessman from Detroit, unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, Abishola, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over, on the series premiere of Bob Hearts Abishola, Monday, Sept. 23, 8:30 p.m. on News 3.

Bob runs his family’s successful, highly competitive sock company with his mother, Dottie, his sister, Christine, and his younger brother, Douglas (Jones). When the stress of the job lands him in the hospital, he meets Abishola, his kind, hard-working nurse whom he’s immediately drawn to. Now all Bob needs to do is convince her to give him a chance, which will take some doing since they couldn’t be more different. After coming to America from Nigeria to find a better life for her and her son, Dele, a straight-A student, Abishola lives in a small apartment with her super-protective relatives, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde. Abishola’s close friends include fellow nurse Gloria and Kemi. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

All Rise

Upcoming episode: “Pilot” – All Rise, a new courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process, premieres Monday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m. on News 3.

Among those working within the court system is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be. Those offering Lola counsel are her roguish best friend and colleague, Mark Callan, a successful deputy district attorney who now must adjust to the shifting boundaries in their personal and professional relationship; Supervisory Judge Lisa Benner, an influential, powerful figure tasked with overseeing Lola’s transition into her new job; and Lola’s efficient, pragmatic judicial assistant, Sherri Kansky, who isn’t thrilled at the prospect of “training” a rookie judge. Also working in the courthouse are Emily Lopez, an empathetic and blunt public defender filled with fire and conviction; Luke Watkins, a court bailiff by day, law student by night; and Sara Castillo, a court reporter and reliable source of intel and advice.

Bull

Upcoming episode: “Labor Days” – As Bull prepares for fatherhood, his work at TAC suffers without his top attorney, Benny, who quit in reaction to Bull’s romantic reconnection to his ex-wife and Benny’s sister, Isabella (Yara Martinez). In addition, the team faces a difficult time in court as they mount a defense for a young bartender on trial for involuntary manslaughter, on BULL, Monday, Sept. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Tuesday

NCIS

Upcoming episode: “Out of the Darkness” – Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends, and what led to her return, on the 17th season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. on News 3.

FBI

Upcoming Episode: “Little Egypt” – After a bomb detonates at a restaurant in Queens, the case becomes personal for OA, who grew up eating there. But what initially seems like a terrorist attack reveals itself to be more complex, and OA goes undercover to prevent another incident, on the second season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. on News 3. Alana De La Garza joins as the cast as new Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. John Boyd guest stars as Stuart Scola, Kristen’s partner out in the field.

NCIS New Orleans

Upcoming Episode: “Judgement Call” – Pride must cut his vacation short when Hannah is suspended for breaking protocol during a joint investigation with the FBI, on the sixth season premiere of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m. on News 3.

Wednesday

Survivor

“I Vote You Out and That’s It” – One castaway gets fired up when learning a lesson on the Island of the Idols, where Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz serve as mentors in an all-new twist. Also, castaways question whether likability will prove to be a liability, on the special 90-minute season premiere of Survivor, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. on News 3.

Seal Team

Upcoming episode: “Welcome to the Refuge: Part 1” – Jason Hayes leads the team on a mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts, on the third season premiere of Seal Team, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m. on News 3. Scenes from this episode were shot on location in Serbia.

S.W.A.T.

Upcoming episode: “Fire in the Sky” – The SWAT team works with Lieutenant Piper Lynch (Amy Farrington), a senior LAPD Hollywood Division officer, when the mayor assigns her to oversee city departments joining forces to stop a serial bomber using drones as detonation devices. Also, just as Hondo settles into legal guardianship of his teen charge, Darryl (Deshae Frost), his home life becomes more complicated when his estranged father (Obba Babatundé) unexpectedly moves in, on the third season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 p.m. on News 3.

Thursday

Young Sheldon

Upcoming Episode: “Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes” – After Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) experiences a nervous breakdown, Mary worries Sheldon is headed down a similar path. Also, Georgie discovers he has a knack for sales, on the third season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. on News 3.

The Unicorn

Upcoming episode: “Pilot” – Walton Goggins stars in a comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who helps Wade (Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago, on the series premiere of The Unicorn, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:31 p.m. on News 3.

As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, Grace and Natalie, Wade is taking the major step of dating again. His supportive and compassionate best friends, Forrest and his wife, Delia, and Ben and his wife, Michelle, are thrilled he’s resurfaced and enthusiastically offer to help set up his online profile. To Wade’s amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy – a “unicorn”: employed, attractive and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he’ll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life… and love… again.

MOM

Upcoming Episode: “Audrey Hepburn and a Jalepeño Pepper” – While Bonnie struggles to enjoy her perfect honeymoon with Adam, Christy makes some questionable changes at the bar while they’re away, on the seventh season premiere of MOM, Thursday, Sept. 26, 9:01 p.m. on News 3.

Carol’s Second Act

“Pilot” – Carol Kenney enthusiastically begins her first day as an internal medicine intern, but has a rocky start when she disregards direct orders from her boss in order to help a patient. Also, Carol meets Dr. Frost, a senior attending physician who may be the ally Carol needs in her second act, on the series premiere of Carol’s Second Act, Thursday, Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m. on News 3.

Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in Carol’s Second Act, a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. On Carol Kenney’s first day at work, she’s prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent and enthusiasm, advantages the chief resident and other newly minted interns don’t have – or immediately appreciate. Carol’s first-year partners on rounds are Lexie, who’s very nervous due to the pressure on her to succeed as the first in her family to go to college, and Daniel, a 2018 Harvard Medical School grad who’s already published in the New England Journal of Medicine…twice. Carol will need to win over their chief resident, Dr. Maya Jacobs, an all-business disciplinarian who doesn’t care for Carol’s chatty, outgoing nature. Fortunately, Carol has a couple of friendly faces at the hospital, including Dr. Frost, the accomplished senior attending physician who finds her charming, and her bubbly daughter, Jenny, a successful pharma sales rep who catches the eye of Carol’s fellow doctors. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern who must sink or swim with peers who are half her age, and it’s her enthusiasm, perspective, and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success.

Evil

“Pilot” – Forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard is hired by the Catholic Church to work with David Acosta, a priest-in-training, and contractor Ben Shakir, to determine whether a serial killer is possessed by a demon or merely a psychopath. Kristen finds that she has a taste for the work and is invited to join the team on a permanent basis, on the series premiere of Evil, Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 p.m. on News 3. Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Kristen Bouchard cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta, a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir, an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Ever logical, Kristen is certain science can provide answers to every incident they encounter – including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is, until she meets Leland Townsend, a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work

Friday

Hawaii Five-0

Upcoming episode: “Ua ?eha ka ?ili i ka maka o ka ihe” – A new ally helps McGarrett and Five-0 when mob bosses on the island are being targeted by an assassin. Also, Five-0 says goodbye to one of their own, on the 10th season premiere of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Sept. 27 at its new time, Friday at 8:00 p.m. on News 3. (“Ua ?eha ka ?ili i ka maka o ka ihe” is Hawaiian for “The skin has been hurt by the point of the spear.”)

Magnum PI

Upcoming episode: “Payback is for Beginners” – While Magnum waits for Higgins to decide if she’ll officially become his partner, he takes the case of a missing wife who witnessed her boss’ murder during a bank robbery. Also, Rick makes a big decision about his career, on the second season premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m. on News 3.

Blue Bloods

Upcoming episode: “The Real Deal” – Danny and Baez grapple with a year-old homicide investigation brought to their attention by Maggie (Callie Thorne), the medium who previously helped them solve a case. Also, Frank looks for a way to help his ex-partner Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) when his daughter is arrested; Jamie and Eddie go apartment hunting; and Erin faces off against a cold-blooded defense attorney from her past, on the 10th season premiere of Blue Bloods, Friday, Sept. 27, 10 p.m. on News 3.

Sunday

God Friended Me

Upcoming episode: “Joy” – Miles tries to help the God Account’s new friend, Joy (Jessica Lu), figure out what the account wants from her after she receives her first friend suggestion since getting Miles’ name – a soldier on leave in New York. Also, Simon (Adam Goldberg) helps Cara reconnect with an important person from her past while she’s in Paris; Rakesh settles into his new role as head of Research & Development at IdentitySeal; and Trish is concerned when Arthur is reluctant to buy a new home with his fiancée and sell the house where he raised his family, on the second season premiere of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Scenes were filmed on location in Paris.

NCIS Los Angeles

Upcoming episode: “Let Fate Decide” – Callen and Sam work with Navy Capt. Harmon Rabb, Jr. (David James Elliott) to apprehend spies aboard the USS Allegiance. Also, Hetty partners with Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie to neutralize a missile attack in the Middle East, and Kensi and Deeks are trapped in a mobile CIA unit in Iraq while under attack by ISIS, on the 11th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Sept. 29, 9:30 p.m. on News 3.

Madam Secretary

Upcoming episode: “Hail to the Chief” – Elizabeth must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency, on the sixth season premiere of MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 p.m. on News 3. Also, First Gentleman Henry squirms after his appearance on THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT (with guest star Stephen Colbert) results in heightened scrutiny of the romance in the First Couple’s marriage. Wentworth Miller guest stars as Senator Mark Hanson, a canny political operator.