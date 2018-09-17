Virginia Living Museum’s Fall Native Plant Sale to span two weekends

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum will hold its annual Fall Native Plant Sale for two weekends on September 22-23 and 29-30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Museum’s Conservation Garden.

The sale is held rain or shine in the Museum’s conservation garden and is open to the public. Attendance to the sale is free.

Choose from an array of native plants for a variety of garden sites and styles, from wet ponds to dry rock gardens. Fall, although often overlooked, is the ideal time for gardening. Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall make it easier to introduce new shrubs, berries and flowers for the next gardening season.

These Museum nursery-propagated plants include options for attracting butterflies, hummingbirds and other wildlife to your yard. Native plants are a good choice for area gardeners, because such plants tolerate the area’s weather and serve as food and shelter for area wildlife while also providing a good show in the garden.

Museum horticulture staff will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the wildlife benefits of native plants and help with any particular gardening situations.

Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit education and conservation programs at the Virginia Living Museum. For a complete list of plants for sale please check the Museum website: https://thevlm.org/events/museum-events/fall-native-plant-sale/

A preview of the sale will be held for Museum members only on Thursday, September 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Virginia Living Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12.