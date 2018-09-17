Virginia Craft Beer and Wine Festival coming to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Calling all beer and wine drinkers!

The Virginia Craft Beer and Wine Festival is coming to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion on Saturday, September 29 from 2pm – 6pm.

Admission to the event includes unlimited tastings from 26 Virginia craft breweries and six Virginia wineries, commemorative festival glass and live entertainment.

Tickets are $30 through September 23 then $35 from September 24 through the day of the event.

Proceeds support the Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.

