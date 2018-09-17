Virginia Beach schools will utilize Virtual Learning Days to make up time lost to Florence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) will use three Virtual Learning Days after school was out because of Hurricane Florence.

Three of four instructional days lost because of school cancellations will be made up October 8, November 6 and January 28.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence has decided to waive the fourth day for students by using time built in to the 181-day school calendar.

Virtual Learning Days are not only a way for the school division to build in time to the school calendar, but they also grow students’ capacity for independent learning while utilizing online resources, VBCPS said.

Previously, the division was going to use two Virtual Learning Days, but in the wake of Florence cancellations Spence authorized a third day to take place during the regularly scheduled Staff Day, Monday, January 28, 2019.

Students will be provided assignments that are designed to replicate learning experiences that would happen if the students were in school. The work may be completed on the Virtual Learning Day or over a designated 10-day window of time in order to give flexibility for students and families, VBCPS said.

The assignments are also designed in such a way that they can be completed either online or using paper and pencil at home, depending on the student’s preference and/or need.

Additionally, teachers will be given an hour of time during the day specifically designated to answer any emails or questions from students about their assignments.