Virginia Beach residents reminded to avoid flooded roads after two rescued

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people were rescued from a flooded road Monday afternoon.

Hurricane Florence may not have made a direct hit on Virginia Beach but officials said the storm is making its presence known in the southern section of Virginia Beach, particularly Muddy Creek Road in the southern portion of the city.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department utilized one of its four high water/heavy duty vehicles to rescue two people stranded in rising flood waters on Muddy Creek Road.

The driver of the car said they were trying to turn back from the flooded portion of the road when they drove into a ditch hidden under the rising water.

Officials said it happened in a very secluded area off Muddy Creek Road between the intersections Pleasant Ridge Road.

No one was injured but this portion of the road remains impassable.

VBFD warns that the flood waters will likely continue to rise as long as the wind continues to blow out of the south, forcing water in from Back Bay.

Here is a list of roads that are closed as of Monday at 6:45 p.m.