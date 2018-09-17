Virginia Beach man accused of paying girls with cash and gifts for nude pictures and videos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man is accused of giving girls money and gifts in exchange for nude pictures and video, according to court documents.

27-year-old Calvin Ciburk was arrested for receiving child pornography. Monday he was granted bond by a federal judge.

Court records state for more than a year, Calvin Ciburk would contact girls he would met on social media websites and request naked pictures and videos of them in exchange money, gifts or gift cards.

Two of the victims were allegedly 13 years old, but in total there were between 15 and 20 victims. Court records said one girl said he bought her a laptop and offered her $20,000 dollars for sex.

Records also said another girl sent topless photographs in exchange for shoes, lingerie and sex toys. The FBI in New York contacted local authorities.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at his house in August where Ciburk allegedly said he pays the minors between $25 and $250 dollars for the images, according to court records.

“If children have access to the Internet then predators have access to children,” said Head of the Department of Criminal Justice and former detective Richard James.

“Parents have to be more aware. Children are getting younger and younger with iPads and iPhones,” said James.

News 3 tried to talk to Ciburk’s loved ones as they left court but they did not respond to our questions. Ciburk was granted a $200,000 bond.

He’s not allowed to have contact with any children or any of the witnesses in the case and can’t have Internet access at his home.