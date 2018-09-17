× Virginia Beach businesses taking action to help Hurricane Florence victims in neighboring state

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local tree service has partnered with a real estate company to help out families hit hard by Hurricane Florence.

Deforest Tree Service loaded up their trucks and headed south this weekend to aid North Carolina victims as they work to remove trees and tree limbs from man damaged properties. The operations manager, Chris Goodloe, tells News 3 they were not only helping the folks who hired them, but giving out water and gas as many people in that area do not have those basic necessities right now.

The crew tackled work in New Bern and Morehead City, but plan to head towards Wilmington to help with relief/clean-up efforts there. They want to get the word out to other companies that NC 11 heading into Wilmington is open for people trying to come down to help.

The company is collecting monetary donations. They told News 3 once they get $1000, the company plans to match that amount, donating a total of $2,000 to hurricane relief efforts and the victims who need it.

In the meantime, back at home Chantel Ray is collecting items for victims. They plan to deliver them this weekend once they hear from the tree company where they donations are needed.

Those who want to get involved can donate at either Chantel Ray location, off Laskin Road or in Kempsville during office hours. They will be collecting items all week and have organized to have area churches to set up donation locations as well. Ocean House plans to hold a fundraiser Wednesday night from 6-9, asking folks to donate at that time.

Other churches or businesses that want to get involved, feel free to contact Haven Spirelis at Chantel Ray. Anyone who has donations that need to be picked up, call 757-748-8448.

Monetary donations can be made here.