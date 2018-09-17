Three children suffer minor injuries in Chesapeake school bus crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three children suffered minor injuries in a bus crash Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 2600 block of Broad Street for the incident.

Police said one bus sideswiped another bus. Both buses had children on board and minor damage was reported to both buses.

Three children suffered minor injuries but none were taken to the hospital as a result of the injuries, police said.

Police are investigating and said there is no other information available at this time.