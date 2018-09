Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Have you found yourself holding your arm out to read the dinner menu, increasing your phone’s font size to read text messages, or having trouble reading in low light? If so, you might be one of 111 million Americans with presbyopia.

Dr. Susan Resnick, an optometrist and Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry, tells us more about presbyopia and what’s available to help you see clearly close-up.

