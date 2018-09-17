One death reported after possible tornado destroys Chesterfield building

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. – One death has been reported after a tornado is believed to have touched down in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

CBS 6 said a possible tornado destroyed a building at Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive.

The Old Dominion Floor warehouse is now in many pieces and only a part of the building remains standing.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore confirmed to CBS 6 that one fatality happened during the building collapse.

All other employees of the building have been accounted for. One person was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, Lt. Elmore said.

Multiple witnesses say they saw a tornado on the ground here on Speeks Dr. A businesses is torn in half, trees split in half, and a lot of stunned looking faces. @CBS6 #ChesterfieldCounty pic.twitter.com/Svw6r49vNe — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) September 17, 2018

Witnesses said they saw a tornado on the ground. Lt. Elmore said crews were also working an active natural gas leak behind Old Dominion flooring.

There was also significant damage to St. John Furniture store as well.