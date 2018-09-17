Norfolk Police investigating after two people found dead in Yarmouth Avenue residence

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating two deaths inside a residence in the 700 block of Yarmouth Avenue.

On September 11 at approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to a suspicious situation inside a Yarmouth Avenue residence. When police arrived, they located a 71-year-old woman, identified as Katherine Beale, dead from a gunshot wound. Police also located her 71-year-old husband, Gene Beale, dead inside the residence with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No information has been released on the cause or manner of death for the deceased.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.