Norfolk firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ for muscular dystrophy awareness

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters will be out collecting money this week during their annual “Fill the Boot” event to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
They will begin collecting Tuesday and finish their campaign Thursday, and will collect from 7 a.m. to noon.
The intersections for this year’s event are:
- St. Paul’s Boulevard and Brambleton Avenue
- 43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard
- Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard
- E. Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Boulevard
- Princess Anne Road and Ingleside Road
- Little Creek Road and Granby Street