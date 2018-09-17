Celebrate the 75th anniversary of NAS Oceana at the air show this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On September 22 and 23, the 2018 NAS Oceana Air Show will showcase the best of military and civilian aviation for the 59th year.

This years air show will be dedicated to NAS Oceana’s 75th anniversary.

The gates will open at NAS Oceana at 8am and the flying will begin at 10am.

The Blue Angels and Canadian Snowbirds will be featured at the air show.

According to officials, locally based aviators will pilot their F/A-18 Super Hornets in the enormously popular Air Power Demonstration that includes high speed passes, an in-flight refueling demonstration and other maneuvers all accompanied by pyrotechnics.

Saturday at 6:30pm, the Beach Blast will begin. Join in for the free concert at the 31st Street Park, night parachute jumps, an F/A-18 Super Hornet after-burner flyover, and an introduction of the men and women of the Blue Angels.

