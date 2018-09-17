× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Still seeing outside impacts from Florence

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still seeing fringe impacts from Florence… We will see a mix of clouds today, mostly cloudy overall with some sunshine sneaking in at times. Scattered showers are possible again today but today will not be a washout. A stray thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. It will be warm and muggy again today. Highs will reach the mid 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. It will be breezy again today with SE to south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday’s forecast will be very similar to today. Highs will warm into the upper 80s with the heat index in the 90s. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms. It will remain breezy with SW winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will see more sunshine for the end of the work week. Expect clearing skies on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s and humidity will drop too. Rain chances will be slim for the second half of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 17th

2004 Tornado Outbreak: Central, East Central, VA (Ivan)

2004 Tropical Storm Ivan: Flash Flood, Central, East Central Virginia

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Florence is centered about 125 miles WSW of Roanoke, VA and moving NNE at 13 mph. Florence is expected to move NE today before accelerating and moving east on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is expected today before re-intensifying as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone Tuesday and Wednesday.

5:00 AM EDT Sat Sep 15

Location: 33.6°N 79.5°W

Moving: WSW at 5 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Tropical Depression Joyce is lingering in the northeast Atlantic. Joyce is centered about 285 miles SSW of the Azores and moving east at 17 mph. The system should slow its forward speed while turning toward the SE today, south on Tuesday, and SW on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Joyce is expected to become a remnant low within the next couple of days.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 17

Location: 34.2°N 29.0°W

Moving: E at 17 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

We are watching a broad area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Isaac, near eastern Jamaica. The system is moving west toward the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

