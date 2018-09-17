Man taken to hospital after Norfolk residential fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was in the 2500 block of Ballentine Blvd. and it was under control around 1:45 p.m.

Investigators said the fire started on the second floor and advanced into the attic.

One person was treated by medics and taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital by ambulance for breathing difficulty.

The patient was wheelchair bound and rescued from the first floor, fire officials said. His current condition is unknown.

The other occupant did not require any treatment. The American Cross was called to assist the occupants and their dog.

The fire is currently under investigation for cause and origin with fire investigators.