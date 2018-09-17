Man arrested after hit-and-run on Norfolk officer

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is in custody after allegedly striking a Norfolk police officer with his vehicle’s mirror while the officer directed traffic.

On Sunday around 12:20 p.m., a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy was directing traffic for First Baptist Church located at 312 Kempsville Road. While the deputy was directing traffic, a driver became impatient and attempted to drive around.

The vehicle’s mirror struck the deputy in the arm, and the deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Later that afternoon, the driver, James P. Somerville, was arrested in Virginia Beach and charged with hit and run – personal injury and disregarding a police command to stop. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Somerville was in Norfolk General District Court Monday morning at 9 a.m. There is no update on the outcome yet.