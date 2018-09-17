Local organizations and people helping Florence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many local organizations and people are taking action to help victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

Starting Friday, 106.1 America's Country announced on Facebook they would start collecting supplies for hurricane victims. On Monday, when News 3 visited the donation site at the intersection of Virginia Beach Blvd and Lynnhaven Road, it was a well-oiled machine.

"It's insane. The people of Hampton Roads have gone above and beyond, it's fantastic," said Allen Fabijan from the station.

This donation site is accepting canned foods, cereal, oatmeal, pasta and rice, peanut butter, dried foods, hygiene items, household items, paper products and more. Donors are able to drive their car up to the semi-trucks, drop off supplies and be out in less than five minutes.

"This is not going to end anytime soon for them in Carolina and the support they're getting from Virginia is not going to end anytime either," said Fabijan.

106.1 has already filled four semi-trailers and was working on their fifth when News 3 arrived Monday evening. However, they aren't the only organizations receiving an outpouring of support.

Dive Hearts, a group made of women who love to go diving together made nearly 10 trips to Peurto Rico for Hurricane Relief. One of their members, Becky Bump is from New Bern.

"It became very personal in a different way," said Bump. She went to New Bern to see the damage done to her Mom's home.

It was beyond what she could comprehend. She's on her way back to Virginia Beach from New Bern. After seeing conditions on the ground there, Dive Hearts will be collecting gift cards at the Lynnhaven Dive Center and Roast Rider Coffee + Tea to distribute.

"We really feel we benefit most personally when we can give a hug to the person who lost everything and hand them something we know they can use," said Bump. She plans on taking a few trips to New Bern.

99 for 1 is a homeless outreach group. They have vans equipped with showers and personal hygiene items. They'll be driving one of them to North Carolina toward the end of the week.

"We said we have everything on the van already. We do showers on the van and clothes and that's everything people would need whether you're homeless or in a disaster," said Jeremiah Fjeld.

The group is collecting clothes, blankets, shoes, undergarments, hygiene products, towels, washcloths, flashlights, batteries, candles, diapers, formula, wipes, baby food and pet food. They plan on bringing these items down to North Carolina in the van to distribute and for people to use in the van.

On the Penninsula, Jimmy Simonsen, a local firefighter plans on driving a 28-foot trailer to Columbus County.

"Cleaning supplies, bathroom and hygiene products. Packaged soaps, toothbrushes that kind of thing and here comes somebody right now. It's great," said Simonsen.