Flooding shuts down roads across North Carolina, conditions expected to worsen throughout the day

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Roads across Pasquotank and Camden Counties are closed because of major flooding.
The National Weather Service Office Wakefield reports that we may see a slight increase in flooding from 12 noon to 8 pm on Monday due to an increase in the southeast winds.
Officials said conditions should begin to improve on Tuesday morning as the winds shift more southwesterly.
Below is a list of flooded roads/areas in Pasquotank and Camden Counties. This list is not all inclusive, but is only representative of what has been reported to Emergency Management.
Pasquotank County
- Southern Avenue
- Fairfax/Rivershore
- Riverside/Flora
- Southern/Dawson
- Riverside/Parkview
- Weeksville/Sawmill
- Esclip/Dryridge
- Nixonton/Point Vista
- Meadstown/Nixonton
- Salem Church Rd
- Glen Cove
Camden County
- Sailboat Rd
- S. Mill Dam Rd
- Valley/Ridge/River Rds (Whitehall Shores)
- Camden Pointe Shores
- Salem Church Road by Weeksville School