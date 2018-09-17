Flooding shuts down roads across North Carolina, conditions expected to worsen throughout the day

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Roads across Pasquotank and Camden Counties are closed because of major flooding.

The National Weather Service Office Wakefield reports that we may see a slight increase in flooding from 12 noon to 8 pm on Monday due to an increase in the southeast winds.

Officials said conditions should begin to improve on Tuesday morning as the winds shift more southwesterly.

Below is a list of flooded roads/areas in Pasquotank and Camden Counties. This list is not all inclusive, but is only representative of what has been reported to Emergency Management.

Pasquotank County



Southern Avenue

Fairfax/Rivershore

Riverside/Flora

Southern/Dawson

Riverside/Parkview

Weeksville/Sawmill

Esclip/Dryridge

Nixonton/Point Vista

Meadstown/Nixonton

Salem Church Rd

Glen Cove

Camden County