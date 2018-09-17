Flooding shuts down roads across North Carolina, conditions expected to worsen throughout the day

Posted 10:50 am, September 17, 2018, by

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Roads across Pasquotank and Camden Counties are closed because of major flooding.

The National Weather Service Office Wakefield reports that we may see a slight increase in flooding from 12 noon to 8 pm on Monday due to an increase in the southeast winds.

Officials said conditions should begin to improve on Tuesday morning as the winds shift more southwesterly.

Below is a list of flooded roads/areas in Pasquotank and Camden Counties. This list is not all inclusive, but is only representative of what has been reported to Emergency Management.

Pasquotank County

  • Southern Avenue
  • Fairfax/Rivershore
  • Riverside/Flora
  • Southern/Dawson
  • Riverside/Parkview
  • Weeksville/Sawmill
  • Esclip/Dryridge
  • Nixonton/Point Vista
  • Meadstown/Nixonton
  • Salem Church Rd
  • Glen Cove

Camden County

  • Sailboat Rd
  • S. Mill Dam Rd
  • Valley/Ridge/River Rds (Whitehall Shores)
  • Camden Pointe Shores
  • Salem Church Road by Weeksville School