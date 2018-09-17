Females boyfriend arrested in attempted murder

AULANDER, N.C. – Bertie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who had been shot on September 12.

Officials from the Investigations Division were requested by deputies on scene to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, the victim’s boyfriend, John Tabborn was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Tabborn was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials said Tabborn was held for 48 hours without bond and then issued a $250,000.00 Secured bond.