NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your family and friends for movie night at Waterside District.

Norfolk’s Waterside District will be showing The Lion King on September 19 at 6pm.

Receive one free kids meal with any adult entree purchase at Blue Moon TapHouse or Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse.

Jody’s Popcorn will also be sold throughout the show.

Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

