LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – A former first round receiver will get a chance to ‘catch-on’ in D.C.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Redskins will sign 25 year-old Breshad Perriman.

The Ravens selected Perriman, the former Central Florida standout, with the 26th pick in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft. His first two seasons, Perriman played in 27 games, catching three touchdown passes (all in 2016). He was released September 1st.