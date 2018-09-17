Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. grand opening set for September 29

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Back Bay Brewing Co. will be opening its new Farmhouse Brewing Co. September 29!

The brewery’s new location is a newly-renovated 1912 farmhouse brewery set on eight acres of land. According to a release by Back Bay, the new brewery will focus on creating a “farm-to-tap experience” by producing fresh, high-quality beer and cider.

They will have several different Farmhouse beers and ciders on tap as well as a short list of whites, rosés, red wines.

Guests can also enjoy bocce ball, cornhole or ladder ball in the beer garden while listing to live music with Bennett Wales, Wilde Owl and LiveGood playing on the front porch.

Farmhouse Brewing is located at 1805 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.