Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. to host soft opening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Back Bay Brewing Co. will hold a soft opening for its new Farmhouse Brewing Co. Thursday.

The brewery’s new location is a newly-renovated 1912 farmhouse brewery set on eight acres of land. According to a release by Back Bay, the new brewery will focus on creating a “farm-to-tap experience” by producing fresh, high-quality beer and cider.

Its soft opening will feature local food trucks, and local food trucks will begin serving the brewery every Wednesday through Sunday when it celebrates its grand opening September 29.

Farmhouse Brewing is located at 1805 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. The soft opening will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 20.