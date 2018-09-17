× Animal shelter makes space for animals affected by Hurricane Florence

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth Humane Society is taking action to help animals affected by Hurricane Florence.

Before the storm made landfall, the Humane Society of the United States helped move animals off the shelter’s adoption floor. Those animals were brought to other shelters in northern states so that room could be made in shelters closer to the areas affected.

With open spots at the Portsmouth Humane Society, the organization is now working to coordinate trips to North Carolina to bring back animals in need of homes. The shelter is also collecting supplies like cat and dog food (canned and dry), blankets, cleaning supplies, treats, and toys. Donations can also be made for things like van rental and gas for the trips. To donate visit the shelter’s website.