17th firearm detected at Norfolk International Airport in 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – A loaded handgun was detected at Norfolk International Airport on Sunday.

A Chesapeake resident was caught by TSA with the loaded handgun at the airport checkpoint on Sunday. This marks the 17th firearm that TSA officers have detected so far in 2018.

In 2017, 10 firearms were detected at the airport.

According to TSA, the man was carrying a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with five bullets.

Officials say that airport police were contacted and responded to the checkpoint. Airport police allowed the man to hand off the weapon to a non-traveling companion.

The Chesapeake man is still subject to federal civil penalties. Passengers who bring weapons to the airport checkpoint are subject to up to $13,000 in federal civil penalties.