Walmart offers customers option to donate toward hurricane relief

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — While those in the Carolinas and other parts of the East Coast deal with the effects of Florence, Walmart and Sam’s Club are offering a donation option for customers that would like to help monetarily with recovery efforts.

From Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, stores will offer the option. Walmart (which also owns Sam’s Club) is matching customers’ donations to Foundation For The Carolinas. For each dollar donated, Walmart will donate $2. Walmart has committed to donating up to $5 million, according to the company.

“Our associates and friends have been significantly impacted by this devastating storm,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We’ve seen over the years that our customers all across the country stand ready to help their fellow citizens when mother nature hits. So we’re proud to provide a way to support their generosity during this great time of need.”

For those who want to donate but will not be making it into a Walmart owned store anytime soon, they can donate online.