Sentara Healthcare sends team to help North Carolinians impacted by Florence

KINSTON, N.C. – Sentara Healthcare has sent a clinical and support team to Kinston, North Carolina, to help those in the state affected by Florence.

The volunteer team consisting of 21 ER physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, radiology and pharmacy techs and EMTs have been split into two teams. The groups will work opposite 12-hours shift and return to Hampton Roads on Thursday.

Members of the team have already started to see patients in the ER field Hospital, according to Sentara.

Our #hurricaneflorence clinical and support team arrived in Kinston, North Carolina earlier today, and have started seeing patients in their mobile ER/ field hospital. pic.twitter.com/Il62RPCHS3 — Sentara Healthcare (@sentarahealth) September 16, 2018

Sentara had planned to take its mass evacuation bus to help with efforts, but it was unable to make the trip so far from Hampton Roads. They consulted with a mechanic before making the call not to take it, opting to use

The group from Sentara isn’t the only group from Hampton Roads sending people to the Tar Heel state.

Virginia Task Force 2 sent a 16 person rescue team to North Carolina to assist in rescue and recovery efforts. Local Navy and Coast Guard assets also have helped or are ready to help the Carolinas as the now tropical depression makes its way through the states.

Florence is still causing flooding across the Carolinas as it slowly moves northward toward the Ohio Vally, which is expected by Monday.