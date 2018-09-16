Sentara Healthcare deploys clinical team to North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Sentara Healthcare sent a volunteer team of 21 ER physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, radiology and pharmacy techs and EMTs to staff a field hospital in Kinston, North Carolina in order to aid with care efforts.

According to a release by Sentara, the volunteers will split into two teams, working 12-hour shifts day and night. They will return to Hampton Roads on Thursday.

A mechanic advised that the team should not take its mass evacuation bus, so the team deployed in a caravan including a Sentara pickup truck with a crew cab and two personal vehicles.

The team left from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Sunday morning.