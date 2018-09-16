Redskins clash with Colts in home opener LIVE on News 3

LANDOVER, Md. – The two words the Redskins used frequently this offseason? “Start fast”.

With a win over the Colts, Washington can continue their spring out the gates by improving to 2-and-0, a mark they haven’t hit in seven seasons.

Hurricane Florence didn’t impact Hampton Roads as much as it was anticipated to, but rain is still in the vicinity, and might play a part in the ‘Skins clash with the Colts.

“We have a lot of different types of styles of runs and passes that we can adjust if need be, personnel groupings,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said.

“But as far as practicing on a possible wet field, we have no way of doing that. We just have to adjust at game time if something happens.”

Rookie safety Troy Apke was ruled OUT earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, while receivers Maurice Harris (concussion) and Paul Richardson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

You can watch Washington take on Andrew Luck and the Colts LIVE on News 3, Sunday at 1:00 p.m.