NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a job for the holidays? Many stores at MacArthur Center will participate in a holiday hiring event Saturday, September 22.

The mall’s Facebook page includes 35 participating retailers, including Barnes & Noble, American Eagle, Harry & David and Yankee Candle. Interested participants are asked to bring resumes and dress for success.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the mall’s Center Court.