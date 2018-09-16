Home opener shut down: Redskins fail to find end zone vs. Colts, lose 21-9

LANDOVER, Md. – After winning their season opener for the first time since 2012, the Redskins ran out of luck as they ran into Luck.

Quarterback Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts spoiled Washington’s 2018 home opener with a convincing 21-9 victory at FedEx Field Sunday. The Redskins, who failed the find the end zone, drop to 1-and-1 on the season after defeating Arizona week one.

Following a first half that saw Washington convert just 2-of-7 third down attempts and rush for only 31 yards, the Redskins offense could not muster a comeback on a Colts defense that limited Washington running backs to just 1.5 yards per carry.

For the game, Andrew Luck tosses a pair of touchdown passes in his first victory since week 17 of the 2016 season. Redskins QB Alex Smith completes 33-of-46 passes for 292 yards and zero interceptions. Washington converts just 5-of-15 third down attempts.

Washington’s lone turnover was a fourth quarter fumble by tight end Jordan Reed.

Washington hosts the Packers next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.