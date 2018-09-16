First Warning Forecast: Intermittent showers and possible storms
Finally some relief from the gloomy weather. We will see much more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Looks like very similar weather will stick around through the end of the work week.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Florence is now a depression. The depression is moving toward the west near 8 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north and northeast with an additional increase in forward speed on Monday. On the forecast track, Florence’s center will move across the western Carolinas today and then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.
Meteorologist April Loveland
