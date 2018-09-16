× First Warning Forecast: Intermittent showers and possible storms

***There is a high risk of rip currents today.

***A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 6pm for Mathews, Middlesex and Gloucester. Also for the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

Florence is now a tropical depression, but continues to move very slowly. This will continue to cause devastating flooding to the Carolinas.

We will be dealing with much of the same today. We will continue to feel the outside impacts of Florence with rain at times and possible storms. The day won’t be a washout because the rain will be more sporadic. We will continue to be socked in with clouds until Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. It will still be on the humid and breezy side. Winds will be out of the east around 10-15 mph with some higher gusts.

Very similar conditions heading into Monday and Tuesday. Expect intermittent showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Finally some relief from the gloomy weather. We will see much more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Looks like very similar weather will stick around through the end of the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Florence is now a depression. The depression is moving toward the west near 8 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north and northeast with an additional increase in forward speed on Monday. On the forecast track, Florence’s center will move across the western Carolinas today and then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

