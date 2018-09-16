× First Warning Forecast: Breezy and humid, sporadic showers and storms

***A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds until 2 AM Monday.

Tropical Depression Florence will continue to weaken as it moves slowly toward the northwest. It will then lift north then northeast through the Appalachian mountains Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to get moisture from the outer bands of Florence to start the work week. Expect intermittent showers and possible storms on Monday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the southeast 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

A very similar day on tap for Tuesday. Expect on and off showers. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. It will still be on the humid side, making temperatures feel like the low and mid 90s.

Drier air will finally move in behind a cold front early Wednesday. We’ll see a few clouds to start the day with gradual clearing as the day progresses. Wednesday and Thursday won’t be as humid. Highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will move into keeping conditions dry into the end of the work week with highs mainly in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Chance of showers (30%). Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds:SE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: On and off showers and storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy. Winds: S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Florence is moving toward the north near 10 mph and this motion is expected to become northeasterly on Monday before accelerating and becoming more easterly on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected on Monday before re-intensifying as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Joyce should slow its forward speed while turning toward the southeast on Monday, south on Tuesday, and southwest on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Joyce is expected to become a remnant low within the next two days.

A broad area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Isaac, is located about 100 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica. Although the low-level circulation has become better defined today, showers and thunderstorms associated with the disturbance remain disorganized. Only slow development will be possible during the next day or so due to proximity to dry air and land interaction with Jamaica. By Wednesday, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for re-development to occur. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and gusty winds will be possible over portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward to westward toward the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.