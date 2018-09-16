Colombian tall ship ‘Arc Gloria’ to sail into Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Colombian Navy sail training tall ship “ARC GLORIA” is scheduled to arrive in Downtown Norfolk Monday.

The tall ship will dock at Otter Berth in between Town Point Park and Waterside District. The ARC GLORIA’s last visit to Norfolk was part of the OpSail 2012 Virginia fleet, and the City of Norfolk is the only US port call for the ship’s 2018 sail training tour.

The public is invited to tour the ship Wednesday, September 19 – Friday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Built in 1966 in Bilbao, Spain as a training vessel for 134 officers, cadets and crew sailing aboard, GLORIA teaches cadets star navigation, seamanship and leadership. Soaring at nearly 300 feet, with three masts and 22 sails, the Colombian flagship’s namesake pays tribute to the National Anthem of Colombia: “Oh Gloria Inmarcesible.”

The sailing vessel hosts guided tours and shares information about its host country, Colombia, during its stays around the globe. Since she was built, GLORIA has visited 180 ports in 70 different countries serving as Goodwill Ambassador of Colombia to the world during its 52 years of history.

During guided tours, GLORIA will share information about the vessel and its mission, as well as education about Colombia.

The ship will depart Norfolk September 23.