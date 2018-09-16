Chesapeake Police investigating homicide on Timber Lane

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are investigating after a Sunday morning shooting led to the death of one person.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane at approximately 7:11 a.m. and were advised by residents that there was a male lying on the ground.

It was later learned that residents heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m., but the incident was not reported to police.

This offense is currently under investigation. If you or anyone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.