Chesapeake Police investigate Bernies Court homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police have a suspect in custody after an early-morning shooting in the 3400 block of Bernies Court S led to the death of one man.

Chesapeake Police responded to a report of an injured person at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they located one adult male who had been shot in the home. This male died on scene, and a second adult male who had also been shot was transported to an area hospital.

A third involved male, identified as 25-year-old Tevin Smith, fled the home on foot. Chesapeake Police located him and took him into custody.

Officers have learned that this offense was domestic-related and the relationship between all three males is still being investigated.

If you or anyone you know has information in this shooting, take action and call Chesapeake Police emergency dispatch 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.